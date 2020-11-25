Eir customer care ‘absolute shambles’ Oireachtas committee told

The customer care offered by eir was condemned as “unacceptable” and an “absolute shambles” at an Oireachtas hearing on Wednesday as the company was accused of “penny pinching” when employing frontline staff and leaving sometimes vulnerable customers “out in the cold”.

Eir’s chief executive Carolan Lennon appeared before the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Networks and over the course of two hours of what were described as “robust exchanges” she repeatedly apologised for the company’s customer care issues.

She stressed staff were “doing their absolute best” and said failings were “my fault not theirs” adding that she had not come before the committee to offer any excuses.

However, she then outlined a list of reasons for the problems the company has had over the past year including its large size relative to other players in the industry, the pandemic, the number of staff working from home, staff turnover, retail outlets forced to close during the first lockdown and even problems the company had when opening a call centre in Sligo last year.

Ms Lennon promised that the level of care would improve within weeks and said she hoped waiting times for making contact with eir’s staff over the telephone would fall to under five minutes by the end of the year.

However, she rebuffed repeated suggestions she should consider taking measures to compensate thousands of sometimes vulnerable customers who eir has let down.

When questioned about how much the company pays customer care staff, she said they earned between €21,00 and €23,000 “plus bonuses” or just over minimum wage. She stressed they were “good permanent jobs” and denied the pay levels were responsible for 80 staff leaving its call centre operations in recent months, saying instead challenges presented by working from home were more likely to blame.

“You are penny pinching on the back end when it comes to customer care,” said Fianna Fáil senator Timmy Dooley, adding “low-balling on the pay side” meant eir would inevitably get “people who are less skilled and less committed to your company”.

Ms Lennon said they would “have to disagree. I don’t believe that is the issue.”

She said eir had chosen Sligo as a base for a customer care centre and that had posed challenges because “there was no history of contact centres there”.

That point was repeatedly disputed by committee members who were able to list several large customer care centres either currently operating or which had in the recent past operated out of the area.

She was urged on a several occasions to apologise to the people of Sligo for appearing to suggest they were ill-equipped to work in a call centre and she clarified that she had meant to say the problems with the Sligo call centre were internal eir issues as it had underestimated the challenges involved in building a call centre from a green field site in such a location.

Fianna Fáil’s Cathal Crowe said it was “embarrassing for the company to be hauled over the coals” as he accused eir of “unforgivable failings”.

Ms Lennon said it was working to reduce not only the wait times but to fix issues faster when contacts were made. If we do what we say were are going to do there should be no reason [for customers] to ring back.”

Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke said he could not accept that Covid-19 was to blame for the customer care issues and he pointed out that there were other sectors, sometimes operating in much more challenging conditions including in the health arena, who had not been found wanting as badly as eir.

He said the way the company had been handling customers was “inexcusable” and added eir had “blatantly failed them”.

He said it was a hugely profitable company and he called on it to offer a gesture of good will to its substantial customer base. He suggested that it could offer a month’s waver of fees to pensioners. The call was echoed by several members of the committee including chairman Fine Gael’s Kieran O’Donnell.

“I am not going to lie to you,” Ms Lennon said in response. “We are not going to do that”.