Eight units of fire brigade attending blaze in north Dublin

Eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade are attending a fire at a recycling centre in St Margaret’s/Sandyhill in north Dublin.

The fire brigade confirmed on its Twitter account shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday that it was dealing with a plant fire off the R108 near Dublin airport.

There are eight fire brigade units and a turntable ladder at the scene. Photographs posted on the account showed a large plume of smoke from the blaze blowing across open fields.

Another image showed a huge fire in what appeared to be a compound with many scrapped cars stacked on top of each other. It is understood the plant is a family run business that recycles end-of-life cars and scrap metal.

The fire brigade said it was getting an increased water supply from Fingal County Council to assist the work of firefighters.

It said residents downwind or close to the fire should close their windows to prevent smoke entering their homes.

People were also urged to avoid the area, especially those with any breathing issues.

Some passengers at Dublin airport posted pictures of the smoke, with several expressing concern it would impact on their flights.

No delays have been reported and a spokeswoman for Dublin Airport confirmed the fire was not on the airport’s grounds.