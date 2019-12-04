Eight people found ‘hiding’ on cargo ship at Waterford port

Gardaí are investigating after eight people were discovered “hiding” on board a ship at a port near Waterford city.

A garda spokesman said the discovery was made by the crew of a “bulk cargo ship” that was travelling from France to Belview Port.

He said the eight migrants, all believed to be adult males from Eastern Europe, were found to be in good health.

“Gardaí in Waterford were alerted to an incident today, Wednesday 4th December 2019, in Belview, Co Waterford where eight males were discovered by the crew in hiding on a bulk cargo ship travelling from France to Ireland,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“Garda immigration officers attached to Waterford Garda station are currently dealing with the males and they will be processed under the immigration law.”

More to follow....