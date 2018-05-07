Egypt to share footage with Italy in probe into student’s death

Egypt’s state prosecutor said on Monday that a team of Italian experts would go to Cairo next week to take part in the retrieval of CCTV recordings as part of the investigation into the 2016 killing of Italian student Giulio Regeni.

Regeni had been doing postgraduate research into Egyptian trade unions before his death in 2016. His body, showing signs of torture, was found in a ditch on the outskirts of Cairo.

Egypt agreed last year to allow experts from Italy and a German company that specialises in salvaging CCTV footage to examine cameras in Cairo, but the timing of the trip was not known.

Egyptian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in Regeni’s death.

The case has strained ties between Egypt and Italy, which recalled its ambassador over the case. Relations were restored in August last year when Rome said it would return its envoy to Cairo and continue to search for Regeni’s killers. – Reuters