Edwin Poots says he never sought to offend Catholics with Covid comments

Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots (DUP) has stated he had no intention of offending his Catholic friends and neighbours, in a bid to clarify earlier comments that Covid-19 rates are far higher in nationalist than unionist areas.

Over recent days, Mr Poots has been under pressure to apologise for his comments that there is higher transmission of the virus, at a rate of six to one, in nationalist than in unionist areas.

He was accused by Sinn Féin of seeking to “sectarianise” the coronavirus crisis. The North’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, said there was no evidence of a link between infection rates and political or religious identity.

Mr Poots, in his original comments, said “a lot of the problems started” after the funeral of leading republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast in June.

“People in that community saw the breaking of the rules. That is why there is a difference between nationalist and unionist areas, and the difference is around six to one,” said Mr Poots.

On Wednesday afternoon, amid continuing controversy over these remarks, Mr Poots issued a statement offering clarification, but not an apology.

He said that over recent days, “Sinn Féin and others have tried to distort and twist” the comments he made.

‘Behavioural issues’

“At no time did I attribute the spread of Covid-19 to religion. It is deeply regrettable that such a narrative has been created,” he said.

“It is obvious such spread is related to behavioural issues, nothing more, nothing less. I cherish my Catholic friends and neighbours. I would never intentionally use words that would cause them offence,” he added.

“Covid-19 is spread by bad behaviour such as that exemplified at the Bobby Storey funeral,” said Mr Poots.

The Department of Health, in its daily bulletin on Wednesday afternoon, reported 1,039 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total for Northern Ireland to 29,992. There were five more deaths following after Covid-19 infection, bringing the total to 629.

There are now 289 patients being treated for Covid in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 32 in intensive care units and 26 on ventilators.

The incidence of the virus in the worst-hit area of Northern Ireland, Derry and Strabane, continues to drop. Over the past seven days the area experienced 670 cases per 100,000 of the population. The figure was 992 cases a week ago.

The seven-day figure for Belfast, the next highest area, is 510 per 100,000, while the average across the North is 361 per 100,000.

The North’s Minister for Health Robin Swann said “extremely difficult choices” had to be made when introducing restrictions to combat the virus.

Reproduction number

He was responding to a row over an official scientific paper estimating that the closure of hairdressers and beauty salons only could reduce the virus’s R or reproduction number by 0.05. It also estimated that the closure of pubs and restaurants could decrease it by between 0.1 to 0.2.

Health officials said the four-week period of restrictions imposed last week is designed to bring the R number below one in order to see a decline in the incidence of the virus. It is estimated to now be at about 1.4 or 1.5.

This prompted former DUP minister and chief executive of Belfast Chamber of Trade Simon Hamilton to tweet, “Why did ministers close hospitality and close contact retail when they knew it would have such a low impact on the R number, a high impact (on) incomes and a disproportionate effect on the poor and women?”

Mr Swann and the North’s chief scientific officer Prof Ian Young defended the decision. “An alternative to the Executive’s time-limited, targeted approach to restrictions would be a return to full lockdown. I don’t believe any of us want that,” said the Minister.

Prof Young said the objective was to get the R rate for Northern Ireland down by 0.5. “There is no simple or single intervention which will do this, and the cumulative impact of a range of different restrictions – however limited by themselves – is the only way we can achieve this objective,” he said.

Prof Young added: “A reduction of 0.05 may seem small by itself, but an R of 0.98, as opposed to 1.03, will ensure that cases will decline and pressures on hospitals will reduce. The impact of that over the course of a few weeks will likely be hundreds of cases. So even these small numbers, particularly when R is close to one, can make an enormous difference.”