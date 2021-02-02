Eco-friendly detergent recalled over ‘hazardous’ chemicals

Batches of a popular laundry detergent marketed in Ireland as environmentally friendly have been urgently recalled after being found to contain “ hazardous levels” of a chemical known to cause skin burns and eye damage.

The recall affects 1.5 litre bottles of Ecover Zero Non Bio Laundry Liquid which, the manufacturers said, contained high levels of potassium hydroxide. In its recall note which it dubbed “urgent” the makers said the levels of potassium hydroxide were sufficiently high to mean bottles were at risk of leaking. They also warned that if the liquid was to come into contact with human skin and eyes, it could lead to burns or damage to the eyes. It did not say what, if any, impact the defective product would have on clothes.

Ecover said it was “taking this risk very seriously, so we are recalling affected bottles from retailers and consumers immediately.”

It said the affected bottles had been selling at locations in Dublin, Naas, Portlaoise and Athlone from November 2020.

It has created a recall website www.ecoverukrecall.com as well as a dedicated UK-based helpline (0044345 130 2230) to allow consumers check if they had bought a product now caught up in the recall.

“We strongly advise consumers not to open or use the affected product as it contains hazardous levels of potassium hydroxide,” a spokeswoman said.

She added that the company would be organising collection of the bottles direct from consumers through the website and would be following Covid-19 protocol “ as well as offering refunds and additional support”.

She added that as “an organisation that lives and breathes clean” Ecover was “deeply disappointed and apologise for this issue” and said it would be “working as hard we can to make this right for our consumers so we can confidently continue together in our clean world revolution.”

The company is one of the most prominent eco-friendly household cleaning companies on the Irish market. It was set up more than 40 years ago in Belgium with a view to creating phosphate-free cleaning products in an effort to lessen the impact of widely used cleaning agents on the environment.

Many of its most ardent supporters expressed dismay when it was bought by US multi-national SCJohnson & Son in 2017. That company also makes household cleaning products including the Mr Muscle, Glade, and Toilet Duck brands.