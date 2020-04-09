Easter weekend weather: Temperatures to reach 19 degrees on Friday

Temperatures are expected to rise to 18 degrees on Thursday and 19 degrees on Friday, according to Met Éireann.

Dry, sunny spells are forecast for the coming days with temperatures dropping slightly on Easter Sunday.

Early mist and fog will lift on Thursday morning to give a warm, mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 18 degrees with conditions a little cooler near eastern and southern coasts.

Thursday night will be mainly dry apart from a little drizzle. Low cloud, mist and fog will return with lowest temperatures of between six and 9 degrees in very light southeasterly breezes.

Friday will be another warm day with some brighter interludes and hazy sunshine but more cloud than recent days. Some showery rain will develop in places, particularly in western or northern areas later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. There will be some patches of mist and fog also with lowest temperatures between 9 and 11 degrees.

Saturday will begin with patchy drizzle dying out and low cloud and mist lifting to give a few brighter intervals. Further showery rain will develop in places through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees, warmest in the east and south in light to moderate breezes.

Saturday night will bring showers or longer spells of rain with lowest temperatures between five and eight degrees.

There will be some showers on Easter Sunday but occasional drier and brighter intervals too. Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees with a northeast breeze setting in.

Monday will be a cooler day with sunny periods. Highest temperatures will range from 10 degrees in the northeast to 14 degrees in the southwest.

Monday night will be cold with clear spells and some frost likely.