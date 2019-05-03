DUP’s first gay candidate elected in Northern Ireland local elections

The DUP’s first openly gay candidate has won a seat in Northern Ireland’s local elections, as the Alliance Party and Greens made gains.

Alison Bennington was elected on the sixth count shortly after 5pm in the Glengormley urban area of Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ms Bennington, who generally shied away from interviews during the election campaign, said she was standing “based on what I can deliver” for voters, rather on her sexual orientation. The DUP is opposed to same-sex marriage.

The first councillor in the North was Sinn Féin’s Darren Totten in Mid-Ulster, who was returned shortly before 11am, less than three hours after the counting started.

Other candidates elected include the DUP’s Clement Cuthbertson and Independent Barry Monteith in Mid-Ulster.

As results began to come in the DUP and Sinn Féin appeared to maintaining their share of the vote while Alliance and the Greens seemed set to increase their number of seats from 2014 when respectively they won 32 and four seats.

Michael Collins of People Before Profit was one of the notable winners on Belfast City Council, gaining a new seat for the party in Collin. Áine Groogan of the Green Party topped the poll in the Botantic electoral area of the city.

Counting in the elections centres began at 8am on Friday with election centres likely to be working until late on Saturday before it is known which candidates fill the 462 seats on the North’s 11 councils.

Political pundits, psephologists and the interested public will be watching to see if there is any similar pattern to the local elections in England where the Conservatives and Labour suffered because of the deadlock over Brexit.

The 819 candidates who stood in the election faced both the issue of Brexit and the absence of a powersharing Assembly on the doorstep. The murder of Lyra McKee and the public demand for political progress evident at her funeral also was a factor in the Northern local contest.

Observers will be studying whether the two dominant parties in Northern Ireland, the DUP and Sinn Féin, suffer any setbacks because of the political paralysis since the collapse of Stormont almost 2½ years ago, and whether the centre-ground parties of the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance make any consequent gain.

Commentators also will be looking for any signals from the public about whether they want their politicians to make compromises in the all-party talks hosted by the British and Irish governments aimed at restoring devolution that begin on Tuesday.

Equally, as the counts run through the weekend, they will be conscious that the Green versus Orange constitutional battle together with their strong election machines tend to suit the political ambitions of the DUP and Sinn Féin. There will be surprise if the DUP or Sinn Féin sustains any losses.

Turnout

Just over 1.3 million were entitled to vote in this proportional representation – single transferable vote election. Turnout was said to be steady at the polling stations throughout Thursday with the total poll expected to be close to or on a par with the 51 per cent turnout at the last local elections in 2014.

Key issues to be examined during the counts will be what impact the SDLP decision to form a partnership with Fianna Fáil earlier this year will have on the party vote.

How the SDLP performs also may be an indicator of the prospects of party leader Colum Eastwood who is contesting the European Parliament elections at the end of the month. Equally the Alliance result should be a pointer to how its leader Naomi Long will fare in the European election.

There are 11 councils in Northern Ireland, six controlled by unionists and four by nationalists with Alliance holding the balance of power on the biggest of the local authorities, Belfast City Council which has 60 seats.

Again what will be interesting in Belfast in particular is if there any shifts in the power base.

In terms of individual seats pundits will also be watching whether Ms Bennington can win a seat on Newtownabbey Borough Council; whether dissident candidate Gary Donnelly can hold his seat on Derry and Strabane Council following McKee’s killing, which he condemned; whether socialist and writer Eamonn McCann can take a seat in Derry; and whether the former Sinn Féin West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff can make a political comeback.

He was forced to stand down as MP in January last year after he posed with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the 1976 Kingsmill massacre in which the IRA singled out and killed 10 Protestant workmen in south Armagh.

Smaller parties

Another feature of the election is whether the new party, Aontú, which is fielding 16 candidates, two of them outgoing councillors, can gain any traction.

Leader Peadar Tóibín said Aontú campaigned on a range of issues such as “unity, economic justice and regional development” but that the abortion issue featured prominently.

While Sinn Féin was dismissive of the Aontú challenge Mr Tóibín said his candidates got strong positive reaction and that he believed Aontú would win at least six seats including one in west Belfast.

The DUP with 172 ran the most candidates. Sinn Féin stood 155 candidates, the Ulster Unionist Party 117, the SDLP 85 and Alliance 84.

Sinn Féin topped the poll with 153,000 votes followed by the DUP on 145,000 in 2014. The transfer system worked in favour of the DUP who ended up with 130 seats while Sinn Féin won 105. The UUP was third winning 102,000 votes and taking 88 seats, with the SDLP on 85,000 votes and winning 66 seats. The Alliance on 42,000 votes won 32 seats.

The Traditional Unionist Voice did best of the smaller parties winning 13 seats on a vote of 28,000.

The smaller parties such as the Greens, People Before Profit and the Progressive Unionist Party will be hoping to increase their vote and number of councillors.

The 11 council areas in Northern Ireland are: Antrim and Newtownabbey; Ards and North Down; Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon; Belfast City; Causeway Coast and Glens; Derry and Strabane; Fermanagh and Omagh; Lisburn and Castlereagh; Mid and East Antrim; Mid Ulster; and Newry Mourne and Down. Additional reporting: PA