DUP councillor due in court on drink-driving charge next week

A former DUP mayor is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court later this month charged with drink-driving. Thomas Hogg, who sits on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, was stopped by PSNI officers on Crumlin Road in north Belfast on April 29th. The 30-year-old is due to appear in court on May 25th.

Mr Hogg, who was first elected in 2011 and has twice served as mayor of his local authority, received an MBE in 2016 for services to local government; he is also a member of the Apprentice Boys and Royal Black Preceptory Protestant fraternal societies.

Last year one of Mr Hogg’s fellow DUP councillors, Trevor Beatty (63), resigned after he was convicted of drink-driving. Also last year, the Alliance Party representative Patrick Brown (26), who sat on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250 at Downpatrick Magistrates Court. Last month he was suspended from public office for six months after he referred himself to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards over the conviction.

Suspension means councillors are unable to carry out any council duties and will not be paid their allowance of £14,200 plus any other public money they receive for special responsibilities.

A spokesman for the commissioner said it had not received any complaint about or referral from the DUP or others about Mr Hogg.

The DUP said it would not be making any comment other than to confirm that the councillor had told the party about the incident and that senior members would be discussing it.