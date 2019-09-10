DUP believes there will be no border in the Irish Sea

The deputy leader of the DUP, Nigel Dodds, has said he does not believe Boris Johnson will agree to a border in the Irish Sea.

When asked by BBC Newsnight if the British prime minister would agree to an Irish Sea border, Mr Dodds said that he had been speaking to Mr Johnson in the MPs’ dining room. “I don’t expect Boris Johnson to do anything of the sort,” he said.

He said his party was “quite relaxed about the way things are going,” but did not appear to rule out the possibility of some economic “arrangements” with the EU where these were of benefit to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, provided they were subject to the consent of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mr Dodds was speaking amid speculation that the British government could seek to secure a deal to leave the EU by proposing a Northern Ireland only backstop with a restored Northern Executive and Assembly having a role in how it would be activated.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is in London today for pre-arranged meetings, including a reception at Westminster with a delegation from Trade NI. There has been speculation that she is to meet with Mr Johnson, but the DUP said the trip was not a response to recent developments and she is in London to fulfil long-standing commitments.

Speaking after Mr Johnson’s meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Monday morning, Ms Foster said she was “encouraged” by Mr Johnson’s commitment to a “sensible” Brexit, and she hoped the discussions in Dublin would “lay the foundation for a way forward”.

“To secure a sensible deal which respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom will require pragmatic discussions on all sides,” she said.

“The prime minister has already ruled out a Northern Ireland only backstop because it would be anti-democratic, unconstitutional and would mean our core industries would be subject to EU rules without any means of changing them,” added Ms Foster.

“We will continue to work with the government and will also use any discussions with the Taoiseach to encourage efforts towards a sensible deal,” she said.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann said he hoped Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar were “engaged positively and meaningfully in finding a solution to ensure that the United Kingdom leaves the EU in an orderly manner with an agreement”.

“However, let’s be absolutely clear that the backstop cannot be the basis for agreement,” said Mr Swann.

He added, “The fact is Northern Ireland unionists of all shades are potentially being hung out to dry by a UK government that has taken its eye off the ball and an Irish Government that has wrapped itself in the flag regardless of the risks posed to our economy and their own.”