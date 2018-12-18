Dunnes Stores workers to receive 3% pay increase

Staff at Dunnes Stores are to receive a 3 per cent pay rise backdated to October, trade union Mandate has said.

The union said this increase means staff at Dunnes Stores had received rises of 18 per cent in total over the last six years.

Mandate said it had lodged a pay claim on behalf of 3,000 members in the company in April, but that initially management refused to agree to the increase.

The union said it had written to Dunnes last week seeking that it should award a cost-of-living pay rise to staff before Christmas.

Mandate said the increase formed part of a wider pay and benefits claim made by the union. It said this also included secure hour contracts, more full-time jobs and a staff discount scheme to be applied to all workers.

Mandate assistant general secretary Gerry Light said “almost all of the claim has now been delivered”.

Staff discount scheme

“We are welcoming Dunnes Store’s management’s concession of our pay claim which is well deserved recognition of our members’ hard work in bringing their company to the top retailer position in Ireland again. This follows the announcement that the staff discount scheme has now been opened up to all our members too,” he said.

“Furthermore with the Employment (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2017 about to be enacted in the Dáil this evening or tomorrow, this will provide our members with secure hour contracts. This legislation will enable Dunnes workers to seek a new contract of employment that reflects the hours they actually work, enabling them to better plan their lives.”