Dunnes recalls yoghurts over rubber fears

Yoghurts from the Dunnes Stores Simply Better range have been recalled by the retailer over fears they may have been contaminated by pieces of rubber during the manufacturing process.

The store said the recall was a “precautionary measure” and stressed that all consumers who return the products to a store will be given a full refund.

Four of its high-end products have been affected.

The Dunnes Stores Simply Better toffee yoghurt with a use-by date of May 12th has been recalled as have the lemon and lime, raspberry and pomegranate and strawberry flavours with a use-by date of May 17th.

No other use-by dates have been affected by the recall, the company said.