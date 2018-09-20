Dundalk murder: Man (48) to appear in court over death of woman

A man (48)is due to appear at Dundalk District Court at 10.30am this morning in relation to the death of a woman (31) at Linenhall Street, Dundalk on Tuesday.

The woman (31) was the mother of two children aged 1 year and 6 years.

She was originally from Lithuania and had been living in Dundalk for about 8 years, gardaí confirmed.

She died after being stabbed multiple times and a knife was recovered by gardaí.

It is understood the deceased woman knew the 48-year-old man who was arrested by gardaí on the scene at Bridgewater Mews, Linen Hall Street, Dundalk.

The deceased woman worked in a shop in the town and was part of a tight-knit community. She could often be seen walking her daughter (6) to the nearby primary school.

It is understood she suffered multiple stab wounds including to the head, chest and legs. She was pronounced dead at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Tuesday afternoon and a postmortem was carried out by the deputy State Pathologist on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night the chairman of Dundalk Municipal District Conor Keelan expressed shock at the murder and said, “I would like to express my immense sympathy to her family. I will be reaching out to the Lithuanian community in Dundalk.”

A man who lives nearby but did not want to be named said: “My wife often saw her walking with her daughter towards school. We are a very quiet community here and everybody is on good terms. This is a shock, this is a quiet area.”

Maria Macostrai who lives 100 metres from the scene said last night, “I feel scared now because you cannot be safe.”