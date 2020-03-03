Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Garden of Remembrance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Garden of Remembrance on the first day of their visit to Ireland.

The couple will follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who laid a wreath in 2011 at the memorial to those who died for Irish freedom over the centuries.

In a statement before their arrival, the couple said they hoped the visit would “build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation” which followed on from the queen’s visit.

In 2011 the queen visited both the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square and the Irish National War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge where she paid tribute to the Irish who died serving the British crown in two World Wars.

Her grandson’s visit to the Garden of Remembrance is significant in that he will only be honouring those who fought against British rule.

A source close to the visit said it was intended to show “respect” to the complexity of the relationship between Ireland and Britain.

The source said the queen had made a deep impression by laying a wreath in the Garden of Remembrance and it was hoped that the Duke and Duchess would carry on that tradition.

They would do so in the spirit of the British queen’s comment in 2011 at Dublin Castle that both countries should be “able to bow to the past, but not be bound by it”.

It also follows on from Prince Charles’s visit to Mullaghmore in 2017 where he visited the site where his granduncle Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979.

It is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first visit to Ireland. The Cambridges said they hoped to build a “lasting friendship with the Irish people”.

They added that they “will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills”.

“Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

“2020 will see Galway host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland – a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, art and sport. During their time in Galway, The Duke and Duchess will have the opportunity to experience a taste of modern and traditional Irish culture for themselves.

“Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highness will meet a broad range of people, including the President, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders, children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors.”

The atmosphere has changed since 2011 as Brexit has strained Anglo-Irish relationships and the recent controversy over the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) has awoken ancestral memories of atrocities carried out by British forces in the War of Independence 100 years ago.

Nevertheless, it is hoped that the visit will foster good relations between the two countries as Brexit negotiations begin.

On Wednesday, the couple will pay courtesy visits to Áras an Uachtarin to meet President Michael D Higgins.

They last met the president during the commemorations that marked the centenary of the start of the First World War in June 1914.

They will then visit Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government buildings before going their visit to the Garden of Remembrance.