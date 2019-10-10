Dubliners stage slow cycle in solidarity with Extinction Rebellion

Cyclists have taken to the streets of Dublin in solidarity with Extinction Rebellion protests taking place in Merrion Square.

More than 100 of them slow-cycled through the streets at rush-hour leaving a trail of motorists behind them.

They left from Grand Canal Dock and cycled in a loop over Butt Bridge and around past the Custom House arriving in Merrion Square 45 minutes after they started.

Judging by the beeping of horns as they passed through they had more support from motorists than might have been expected.

The protest was led by the I BIKE Dublin campaign, a group of volunteers who campaign for better cycling facilities in Dublin.

They have an ambitious set of demands which would see the end to free and subsidised parking for civil servants and employees of semi-state agencies, zero tolerance enforcement of driver abuse of cycle lanes, changes to traffic light sequencing to favour pedestrians and cyclists and the end to all new road-building schemes.

Their list of grievances was exacerbated by this week’s budget which they state has done very little for cycling.

I BIKE Dublin is calling for a €500 grant for electric bikes. Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

I BIKE Dublin spokesman Oisín O’Connor said they were “hugely disappointed” by a budget which did nothing to expand the Bike to Work scheme or to offer incentives to subsidise electric bikes.

He pointed out that the Government is giving economic incentives of up to €5,000 for electric cars which add to congestion and nothing for electric bikes. I BIKE Dublin is calling for a €500 grant for such bikes.

Mr O’Connor said spending on cycle infrastructure is “pitiful - small increases on small amounts is still a small amount.”

His views were shared by those who participated in the cycle. “It gave crumbs to cycling in terms of the land transport budget. Electric vehicles are still out of the price range of most people,” said Ciarán Ferrie, an architect and cycling enthusiast.

“We want to see the greater Dublin area cycle network plan implemented which will make Dublin a safe city for cycling.”

Climate change was not the only issue exercising the cyclists. Medical doctor Jeannette Golden said road pollution kills people. “If more people cycled, we would reduce pollution, but people are reluctant because the roads aren’t safe for cycling.”

Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

Dr Golden said she had heard women do not cycle because of harassment “but I haven’t got it myself”.

Ronan Conroy, her husband, said the climate crisis is also a health crisis. “Everybody’s health is going to suffer from the effects of extreme weather. We need an across the board approach to the climate crisis.”

Daniel Dunne came with his twin daughters Abbie and Ellie (7) who live in Barrow Street, Dublin. His daughters cycle supervised to school every morning to the Educate Together National School in Sandymount.

“The roads aren’t safe or fit for purpose at this stage. It’s not feasible for people to share a road with a bus. People’s safety have to be a priority,” he said.

A colourful addition to the parade was Derek Murphy from Ringsend on his tricycle with his dog Dynamo. “I bring my little dog everywhere with this tricycle. I’m totally green. I’m an ultra-cyclist. I am here to support Extinction Rebellion,” he said.