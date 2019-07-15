Dubliners can now use app to check if trucks have permit to drive in city

A smartphone app that allows the public check if heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) driving in Dublin have a valid permit and to report them to the authorities if they do not has been launched.

The app, HGV Permit Checker, is available to download from today and enables the public and gardaí to check if 5+ axle vehicles are entitled to be in the city or breaching a ban.

There is a prohibition on 5+ axle vehicles travelling within a designated cordon area of the city between 7am and 7pm seven days a week.Under the council’s HGV management strategy, a limited permit for 5+ axle vehicles that need to load/unload within the city is available for €10. The ban was introduced in 2007 to encourage maximum use of the Port Tunnel.

The app was launched by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe and the council’s chief executive Owen Keegan at the Civic Offices.

Brendan O’Brien, Dublin City Council’s head of technical services, said the HGV cordon has been “very successful” over the last 12 years.

“However, we know that there’s various different locations in the city where trucks are coming in that don’t have permits,” he said. “The city council, we could put in an extensive camera network throughout the city but we’ll never cover every single road.

“We’re part of an EU project called Be-Good which is all about opening up public data and making it available to the public. So we’ve opened up the data about what truck has a permit and the public are being invited then to use it and to help us with the overall enforcement which is good for everybody.”

An Garda Síochána will be working closely with the council to develop “heat maps” of “where are the problematic areas” and will target these areas with enforcement actions, said Tom Murphy, An Garda Síochána’s acting chief superintendent for Dublin Metropolitan Region Traffic.

“The increase in construction around the city and that, I personally see a lot of 5 axle trucks, cement lorries and that, around the city. I want to be able to check whether they have the permits or not,” he said.

“Heretofore, the problem we had was that when we checked with our own communications whether a truck had a or a permit or not, if we got it back negative and pulled over the truck they would have had the facility to apply for the permit and it was issued immediately. This new app has a built in delay so when we check the truck and pull them over, they won’t have that facility anymore and they face prosecution.”

Dublin City Council issue an average of 80 permits a day. HGV drivers who enter the designated cordon area of the city without a valid permit can be fined €800.