Dublin Zoo staff help animals bear tropical conditions

Fruit filled ice-pops, cold showers, air-conditioned rooms, and regular pedicures are part of the treatments for animals at Dublin Zoo during the current heatwave.

Gerry Creighton, operations manager of animals and grounds, describes it as “the Hilton Hotel for elephants”.

The key to protecting the zoo’s vast range of species from the heat, according to Creighton, who has more than 35 years’ experience, is to provide the animals with “opportunity and choice”.

“The weather is great but this spell has been consistently long for us. The biggest success for us for coping with the weather is choice. The animals can go into their air-conditioned houses if they want or they can come outside.”

Water sources

“Nothing is pushed to stay outside in the baking sun. That will always make for happy and healthier animals.”

Thankfully, Dublin Zoo is not going to be affected by the possible water shortage, Creighton said. The zoo has three water sources: a well, a lake and back-up water tanks.

“We always have a plan B. We know which species are more vulnerable and they’re giving extra time resources and observation. We’ve never lost an animal through adverse weather conditions, hot or cold.”

Ice blocks

Staff at the zoo are kept busy preparing ice blocks for the animals in a bid to cool them down, though these are not your average Calippo or Loop the Loop.

“Ice blocks full of fruit, veg, fish, chicken, meat pieces are given to the animals. We make these massive big blocks for the elephants, about 100 kilos, with pineapples and apples and all different fruits in it. They love it.”

Creighton said the role of a modern zoo has changed greatly and there is “no such thing as the wild” anymore.

“We have a strong message that we need to give out to the people: it’s not for entertainment. It’s for education and conservation. We’re conserving some of the world’s most endangered species and we’re educating the public.”

The zoo emphasises creating a natural habitat for each species, designed specifically for their needs.

Garden of Eden

“It’s like a Garden of Eden. We’ve created a whole beautiful biopark for the city and for Ireland to enjoy. It’s hard to believe you’re a mile from Dublin city centre.”

Creighton has worked as a keeper since he was 15 and says there is not a day that he doesn’t look forward to coming into work.

“It’s such a lovely environment. You can’t but be inspired by it. You’re so close to nature, you’re so close to some of the most rare and endangered animals in the world.”

Dublin Zoo has approximately 200,000 visitors during the summer months.