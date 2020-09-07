Dublin Zoo cancels its Wild Lights exhibition because of Covid-19 pandemic

Dublin Zoo’s popular Wild Lights has become yet another casualty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Wild Lights which features coloured lighting and animated stories on an animal theme, has been a feature of Dublin Zoo’s winter offering since 2017.

Wild Lights was devised as a way to increase visitors to the zoo in the off-peak season.

It usually lasts around two months between November and January, but this year it is not going ahead though the zoo itself has reopened.

In a statement, Dublin Zoo said: “We are extremely grateful to our visitors for your patience and support as we, like many others, navigate challenges we have never experienced before due to Covid-19. We are sad to announce that due to the current environment, Wild Lights will not take place this year.

“Over the past few months we have been working hard to safely welcome visitors to Dublin Zoo, strictly adhering to governmental health and safety directives whilst ensuring we continue to deliver the highest standard of care for the animals.

“We will continue to enhance and improve the Outdoor Safari Trail experience to ensure you still enjoy visiting Dublin Zoo during the winter months.”

The zoo said it hoped that Wild Lights will be back in 2021 “bigger and better than ever”.