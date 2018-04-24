Dublin traffic and bus services diverted due to serious crash

Gardaí and other emergency services were dealing with a serious four-vehicle collision on the quays in Dublin on Tuesday.

Traffic came to a standstill in the area following the crash on Wellington Quay, near the Parliament Street junction on the south quays and traffic was being diverted.

Dublin Bus said it was experiencing delays on a number of routes and urged passengers to leave extra time for their journeys.

Aircoach said its 4pm service to Cork would pick passengers up from D’Olier Street due to the diversions.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that management of the incident was on going shortly before 4pm but it was not known if anyone had suffered injuries.