Dublin teenager dies in Spain after sustaining injuries in fall

A teenage girl from Dublin who sustained serious head injuries after a fall in the southern Spanish city of Granada last month has died in hospital.

The 16-year-old is understood to have been on an exchange programme in the Andalucian city for a number of months when the incident happened.

She sustained the injuries shortly before 10pm on Friday, March 19th after a 5 metre fall from a wall as she was returning home from an evening out with friends through a poorly lit piece of rough ground.

Her friends called the emergency services and she was treated in the intensive care unit at the city’s Hospital de Neurotraumatología for almost two weeks but died on Thursday.

The city, like many parts of southern Spain had only just started to re-open after a lengthy lockdown when the incident happened.

A police investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, according to local media.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department was aware of the case and has been providing consular assistance to the girl’s family.