Dublin’s Lord Mayor says his name being spelt wrong led to Israel travel delay

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha has said he was told that a problem with the spelling of his name led to a delay on his arrival in Israel.

The Mayor is at a conference in Ramallah at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority to discuss the status of the city of Jerusalem.

“The Israeli strategic affairs minister did allow me in (to Israel). He said the problem was someone spelling my name wrong,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr MacDonncha said he had accepted the invitation because Dublin City Council supports the people of Palestine and was critical of Israel.

Recent events in Gaza with the shooting of protesters by Israeli soldiers were reminiscent of Bloody Sunday in Derry, but on a larger scale, he said.

The move by the Israeli government to declare Jerusalem the capital of the State of Israel was a backward step in the peace process, he added.

Mr MacDonncha said this had not been helped by the support of the US administration.

“It’s very difficult to see hope of a peace deal,” he said.

The Mayor said he brought a message of support from Dublin for the need for inclusivity, a negotiated settlement and dialogue.

The timing of the conference on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement was also apt, he said.

Rejecting criticism that he should be focusing on the housing crisis in Dublin rather than traveling to Palestine, Mr MacDonncha said the visit was for only three days and that Ardmhéara had traditionally made occasional international visits.