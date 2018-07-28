Dublin’s first Trans Pride Parade taking place

Dublin’s first ever Trans Pride Parade is taking place with organisers hopeful that it will give momentum to the trans rights movement in Ireland.

The march began at Liberty Hall and made its way to Fairview Park, where a rally will be held. Hundreds of people are participating.

The march comes soon after a report to the Government concerning the Gender Recognition Bill recommended that all children under the age of 18 should be allowed to change their gender if they have consent from both parents.

The report was written by Moninne Griffith, executive director of LGBT youth organisation “BeLonG To”.

Last month saw the annual Pride Parade take to the streets of the capital, celebrating the LGBTI+ community and the increasing equality in Irish society.

On the parade’s website, organisers state that “The ‘T’ will no longer be silent”, and that the parade is “for trans people, organised by trans people, to address the struggles that Trans and Intersex people still face in Ireland.”

Organisations taking part in the march include Trans Pride NI, United Against Racism, the Abortion Rights Campaign, and Siptu LGBT Network.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We want to highlight trans issues like healthcare, transphobic violence, access to PrEP, etc as many people aren’t aware of these issues. We want to give confidence to the trans community and give them a space to have their voices heard.”