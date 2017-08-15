Dublin Port Tunnel reopens after truck catches fire

The Dublin Port Tunnel was closed in both directions after a truck caught fire inside the tunnel this morning.

The tunnel reopened shortly after 11am but the closure caused significant traffic disruption.

Incident in the #DublinPortTunnel is under control. One patient treated on scene by DFB FF/AP. We have released a number of our resources. — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 15, 2017

Dublin Fire Brigade said one person was treated at the scene.

“Port Tunnel closed both ways following a fire on a truck. South bound traffic slow from M1/M50 Interchange and north bound traffic slow from East Wall Road,” AA Roadwatch said at the time of the incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Our crews are dealing with an incident in the Northbound bore. Both bores are closed to traffic to facilitate access.”