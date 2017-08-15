Dublin Port Tunnel reopens after truck catches fire

Fire brigade says one person treated at the scene, closure causes traffic delays

Sean Dunne
Dublin Fire Brigade said one person was treated at the scene after a fire at the Dublin Port Tunnel. Photograph: Jason Clarke Photography

The Dublin Port Tunnel was closed in both directions after a truck caught fire inside the tunnel this morning.

The tunnel reopened shortly after 11am but the closure caused significant traffic disruption.

Dublin Fire Brigade said one person was treated at the scene.

“Port Tunnel closed both ways following a fire on a truck. South bound traffic slow from M1/M50 Interchange and north bound traffic slow from East Wall Road,” AA Roadwatch said at the time of the incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Our crews are dealing with an incident in the Northbound bore. Both bores are closed to traffic to facilitate access.”

