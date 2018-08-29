Dublin Port Tunnel: One lane reopens amid heavy traffic backlog

One southbound lane of the Dublin Port Tunnel has re-opened following an incident invloving an articulated lorry at around midday but the northbound tunnel remains closed and traffic in the area and the wider city centre remains seriously congested.

The tunnel was closed in both directions for more than four hours due to an incident in the tunnel bore involving a “unsecured load on a HGV”.

There is very heavy traffic on some northside routes and on the both the north and south quays running through the city centre.

The Dublin Fire Brigade had four tenders on the scene but shortly before 4pm it said it had withdrawn all its units.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland asked road users to either delay their journey or use an alternative route while the Garda has urged people looking to make ferry crossings this evening to allow extra time for to get to their destination.

Traffic remains delayed at the M1/M50 interchange on approach as a result, according to AA Roadwatch. It has advised anyone travelling to Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon to use alternative routes.

Shortly after the incident, the garda lifted the five axle truck ban in the city centre which allowed trucks to exit the area but has led to gridlocked conditions elsewhere.

More to follow