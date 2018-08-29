Dublin Port Tunnel closed in both directions

Dublin Port Tunnel is closed in both directions due to an incident in the tunnel bore involving a unsecured load on a HGV.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has asked that road users either delay their journey or use an alternative route.

Dublin Fire Brigade has four units on scene.

Traffic is delayed at the M1/M50 interchange on approach as a result, according to AA Roadwatch. It has advised anyone travelling to Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon to use an alternative route.

Gardai said the five axle truck ban is lifted in the city centre, following the closure of the Port Tunnel.

More to follow