Dublin pharmaceutical plant to close with loss of 450 jobs

Industry Correspondent

Nearly 450 staff at a pharmaceutical company in north Dublin are to lose their jobs.

Staff at the Viatris company in Baldoyle were told on Friday that the plant is to close down over a two-year period.

The plant at Baldoyle manufactures oral solid dose generic medicines. The closure of the plant forms part of a global re-structuring of the company.

There are currently 440 workers employed at the facility in north Dublin.

Viatris was established following the recent merger of two other pharmaceutical companies, Mylan and Upjohn.

Viatris on Friday announced plans “to optimise its commercial capabilities and enabling functions, and close, downsize or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally that are deemed to be no longer viable due to either surplus capacity, challenging market dynamics or a shift in product portfolio toward more complex products”.

It said among these sites to be impacted by the move would be its oral solid dose manufacturing facility in Baldoyle.

“Viatris intends to close down manufacturing operations at this facility at the end of 2022. With that said, there will be no immediate reductions at the site. It is anticipated that the majority of its workforce at the Baldoyle site will remain employed until late 2022 as the company winds down operations over the next two years.”

The company said it will continue to employ about 1,500 workers at other facilities across the country.

“Following the closure, Viatris will still maintain a significant presence in Ireland. The remaining operations workforce in Ireland will continue their focus on manufacturing sterile injectables at its Galway facility, which is also home to one of the company’s injectable research and development centres; producing dry powder inhalers at its world-class respiratory facility in Dublin; manufacturing oral solid doses and other medicines at its facility in Damastown; and producing active pharmaceutical ingredients at its plant in Little Island in Cork. Viatris will also maintain the company’s corporate office at Northern Cross.”

The company said the phasing out of manufacturing operations at the legacy Mylan oral solid dose facility in Baldoyle was not a decision it took lightly.

The company said it was committed to working with public officials and the community to identify appropriate potential alternatives for the site if at all possible.

“In the meantime, Viatris remains committed to treating those impacted fairly and with respect.”

“The company will be offering employees comprehensive separation packages, including pay and healthcare continuation, career counselling services, and continued coverage under the employee assistance programme, subject to consultation with elected employee representatives.”