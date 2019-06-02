Dublin mini marathon: 30,000 women take part

Some 30,000 women took to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the June bank holiday VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

The annual event sees thousands of women running, jogging and walking the 10km course. It started at 2pm at Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2.

The Dublin route began at Fitzwilliam square, passed along Leeson street, through Donnybrook and along Morehampton road and onto the N11 Stillorgan road.

The route of the Dublin Mini Marathon. Road closures apply along the route on Sunday.

The route then looped back towards the city centre after Belfield and took participants down Nutley lane, along the Merrion road and down Pembroke road to finish at lower Baggot street.

Organisers of the marathon stronly encouraged participants and those intending to watch the event to use public transport to get in and out of the city on Monday.

Road closures throughout the south-east of Dublin city will remain in place throughout the day with most roads re-opening from 5pm.

The route of the Cork city marathon.

Road closures are also in place around the Royal Hospital Kilmainham while the Forbidden Fruit festival takes place.

Sunday was expected to be warm, dry and bright with temperatures of 14 and 19 degrees. Some isolated showers are forcast.

The women’s mini marathon, the largest all-women’s event of its kind in the world, has been held each year since 1983 when 9,000 women took part.

The event reached a record attendance in 2014 when 41,006 women were involved. A total of one million women have taken part in the marathon over its 36 years.

More than 30,000 women took part in the VHI women's mini marathon in Dublin. Photograph: Sportsfile

The Cork City Marathon also took place on Sunday. Gary O’Hanlon won the race for the second year running with a time of 2.21.43. Up to 8,000 people took part. Angela McCann is the female winner of the marathon.