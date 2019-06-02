Dublin mini marathon: 30,000 women set to take part

Some 30,000 women are expected to take to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the June bank holiday’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

The annual event, which will see thousands of women running, jogging and walking the 10km course, starts 2pm at Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2. Participants have been advised to arrive from 12pm.

The Dublin route begins at Fitzwilliam square, passes along Leeson street, through Donnybrook and along Morehampton road and onto the N11 Stillorgan road.

The route of the Dublin Mini Marathon. Road closures apply along the route on Sunday.

The route then loops back towards the city centre after Belfield and takes participants down Nutley lane, along the Merrion road and down Pembroke road to finish at lower Baggot street.

Organisers of the marathon have stronly encouraged participants and those intending to watch the event to use public transportation to get in and out of the city on Monday.

Road closures throughout the south-east of Dublin city will remain in place throughout the day with most roads re-opening from 5pm.

The route of the Cork city marathon.

Road closures are also in place around the Royal Hospital Kilmainham while the Forbidden Fruit festival takes place.

Sunday is expected to be warm, dry and bright with temperatures of 14 and 19 degrees. Some isolated showers are forcast.

The women’s mini marathon, the largest all-women’s event of its kind in the world, has been held each year since 1983 when 9,000 women took part.

The event reached a record attendance in 2014 when 41,006 women were involved. A total of one million women have taken part in the marathon over its 36 years.

The Cork City Marathon also takes place on Sunday, starting from St Patrick’s street with the half marathon kicking off at Albert Road at 10.15am.

Gary O’Hanlon has won the race for the second year running with a time of 2.21.43. Up to 8,000 people are taking part. Angela McCann is the female winner of the marathon

A number of road closures are in place in the city this morning.