Dublin Marathon under way: Here’s what you need to know

The 2017 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon is under way in the capital, with some 20,000 participants estimated to be taking part.

The route will snake its usual path from Fitzwilliam Street, through the south city and onto the Phoenix Park, before running through Drimnagh, Terenure, Belfield and Ballsbridge and finishing in Merrion Square.

The last of the runners are expected to come in at around 5pm.

The finishing point at Merrion Square North is the first to be affected by traffic curtailments, and will be closed from 7pm on Friday all the way until 4pm on Monday.

Some 20,000 participants are stimated to be taking partk. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The south side of the square will close to traffic from 6am on Saturday, with a raft of routes including Fitzwilliam Street, Holles Street, Baggot Street, Mount Street, Kildare Street and James Street closing from 4am on Sunday.

A further wave of city centre road closures will come into effect for Leeson Street, Patrick Street, Ushers Quay and Stoneybatter as well as other locations further out on the race route from between 8am and 10.30am on Sunday.

Those attempting to navigate the city centre on Sunday afternoon and evening are warned to anticipate diversions up to 7.30pm in many cases.

A list of Dublin Bus services affected by diversions on Sunday includes route numbers: 4; 7; 9; 13-18; 25-27; 37-40; 44; 46a; 47; 49; 54a; 56a; 61; 66-70; 79/a; 83; 122; 123; 145; 150 and 151 as well as airport services.

Commuters are asked to check the status of their route on the DublinBus.ie website prior to departure.

Delays are also expected for Luas trams at intervals along the route.

Dart services will only operate between Connolly and Bray/Greystones on Sunday due to essential line maintenance works.

Dublin Bikes stations on Merrion Square, Fitzwilliam Square and lower Mount Street will be closed between Friday and Monday.

Participants are reminded that only the authorised clear bag will be accepted in the baggage area on race day, and no rucksacks will be allowed. They can collect bib numbers, pins and number stickers from the RDS in Ballsbridge on Friday and Saturday.