Dublin Marathon: record 22,500 runners take to streets of capital

A record 22,500 runners from across 50 different countries are taking part in the annual Dublin Marathon that started at Merrion Square at 9am.

Traffic diversions and road closures are in place on Sunday. Merrion Square North is closed until 4pm on Monday, and Merrion Square South is closed until 8pm on Sunday.

Temporary closures are also in place at the Phoenix Park, Castleknock Road, College Road, Tower Road, Knockmaroon Road, Inchicore Road, Drimnagh Road, Templeogue Road and Roebuck Road from 8.45am until 4.45pm on Sunday.

A general view of runners in Phoenix Park during the 2019 Dublin Marathon. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

South city traffic on Rock Road/Merrion Road wishing to travel to the city centre will be diverted via Merrion Gates, Strand Road, Beach Road, Irishtown Road, Ringsend Road and Pearse Street.

North city traffic on Finglas Road & Ballymun Road, wishing to travel to the city centre, will be diverted via Whitworth Road, Dorset Street and Gardiner Street.

Organisers have said traffic diversions will vary as the race proceeds and pedestrian access will be maintained.

Dublin City Council has published a full list of closures along the Marathon route on its website.

A general view of runners passing Christ Church Cathedral during the 2019 Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Diversions will be in place for a number of bus services as closures and restrictions are implemented. Full details of affected routes are available on the Dublin Bus website.

Luas services will operate as normal on Sunday, with Sunday operating hours and frequency running on the Bank Holiday Monday.