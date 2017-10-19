Dublin man who died in Maldives was on honeymoon

An Irish man who drowned in the Maldives while on his honeymoon has been named as 30 year old Andrew Roddy.

Mr Roddy, who was from Killester in north Dublin, was on the Island with his new bride Gill Campion when he got into difficultly swimming in the ocean off the south Asian island nation. He was later pronounced dead.

The couple married two weeks ago in Ireland. It is understood family members have flown out to the country to be with Ms Campion while they wait for Mr Roddy’s remains to be released by the authorities.

Mr Roddy was a graduate of business from Dublin City University and worked with his wife in New Ireland Assurance in Dublin.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is offering consular assistance to his wife and family.

There is no resident embassy in the Maldives but citizens may contact the Irish embassy in New Delhi.

The Maldives is an increasingly popular destination for Irish tourists. It consists of about 1,000 islands spread over hundreds of kilometres in the Indian Ocean, although only 100 of the islands are inhabited.