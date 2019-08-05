Dublin man to appear in UK court after 60 guns found in car

A Dublin man is due to appear in court in the UK on Monday, charged with illegally importing firearms.

Robert Keogh (37) was charged after Border Force officers found 60 guns in a car at the Port of Dover on Friday. The vehicle had departed from Calais.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the haul is believed to be the largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

The Border Force said the find has “undoubtedly saved many lives” while the NCA believes it could have a “significant impact” on the organised crime groups who tried to smuggle in the weapons.

A Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun, with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition was the first weapon to be discovered. It was found in the car’s rear-left quarter panel.

Specialist search officers then unearthed another 59 firearms hidden in the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels.–PA