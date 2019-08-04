Dublin man charged after 60 guns found in car at UK port

A Dublin man has been charged with illegally importing firearms after 60 guns were found hidden in a car at a UK port.

The guns were discovered by Border Force officers who stopped a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais on Friday.

Robert Keogh (37), of Dublin, is to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with illegally importing firearms.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the haul is believed to be the largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the United Kingdom.

Police said the find has “undoubtedly saved many lives” while the NCA believes it could have a “significant impact” on the organised crime groups who tried to smuggle in the weapons.

A Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun, with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition was the first weapon to be discovered. It was found in the car’s rear-left quarter panel.

Specialist search officers then unearthed another 59 firearms hidden deep inside the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels.

Andrea Wilson, the NCA’s head of regional investigations south, said: “This is a major achievement. The NCA and Border Force have removed a huge haul of lethal firearms and will have made a significant impact on the organised crime group responsible for this attempted importation.

“Our investigation into the seizure is ongoing but there’s little doubt that these weapons would have gone on the criminal market and into the hands of seriously dangerous individuals.” – PA