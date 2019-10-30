Dublin Fire Brigade prepares for busiest night of year on Thursday

Dublin Fire Brigade has received more than 3,000 calls in the last week, as the fire and rescue service prepares for its busiest night of the year on Thursday.

The fire brigade’s control centre has reported 331 fires from October 21st until October 28th. It has received 2,522 ambulance calls and 555 calls for fire services over the same period.

Local authorities are continuing to urge the public to report any stockpiling of bonfire material. Dublin Fire Brigade has said reports of stockpiling “seem to be down on other years”.

Between September 1st and October 30th, 2018 there were 287 reports of stockpiled materials made to Dublin City Council. Reports are down just over 30 per cent to 197 in the same period this year.

“We are hopeful that the reduction in reports will ultimately translate into less materials being required to be recovered from stockpiling,” a council spokesman said.

Fire

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a derelict house on Clanbrassil Street Upper in Dublin 8 on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at about 4pm and gardaí said a “large amount of damage” was caused to the property.

There was nobody in the house at the time of the fire and gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station said their investigations are ongoing.

The scene of the fire at Clanbrassil St, Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Four fire engines attended the scene and Dublin Fire Brigade said it responded “after reports that a bonfire stockpile had been set alight”.

AA Roadwatch has called on motorists to be “safety conscious” and warned of darker conditions on the road following the changing of the clocks at the weekend.

The motoring group said drivers should reduce their speed, particularly when driving through built-up areas, and to be on the lookout for children who could step onto the street without looking, pedestrians and animals who could be startled by fireworks.

Veterinary Ireland has issued advice to pet owners on how to keep animals safe this Halloween.

“Ideally, try and ensure that someone remains with your pet when fireworks will be heard, and especially on the night of Halloween,” it said.

The group has also advised providing a den or hiding place for pets to feel safe and to make sure dogs are exercised early in the day.

“Keep your pet inside with the doors and windows closed and your favourite radio station switched on in the room. Provide an extra litter tray for cats,” it added.

A programme of events has been organised by Dublin City Council for the Halloween period, including the Dockers & Demons Festival in the Ringsend/Docklands area, the Cauldron of Smithfield, the Phantom of the Flats in Dorset Street and the Ballymun Otherworld Festival.

A screening of Hocus Pocus will take place at the Cabbage Patch Gardens off Kevin Street on Thursday evening and “zombie fun runs” will be happening in Brickfield Park and Sundrive Road.

A number of fireworks displays will take place in Donaghmede Park, Roseglen football pitch, Kilbarrack and Edenmore Crescent Park on Thursday.