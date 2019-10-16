Dublin Fire Brigade fights blaze at school in north Dublin

A fire has broken out at a school in Artane, north Dublin.

Six units from Dublin Fire Brigade are fighting the blaze at the school on Mask Avenue. A turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit are also at the scene.

We've made good progress at the fire, we now have 5 pumps, a turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit on scene. 1st 999 call at 0610 #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lecqvznL7a — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 16, 2019

The school is Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní which has just over 200 pupils. It was founded in 1960 and caters for girls from second to six class.

The alarm was raised at 6.10am .

There are traffic restrictions in the immediate vicinity.