Dublin Fire Brigade fight blaze at girls’ school in north Dublin

A fire has broken out at a school in Artane, north Dublin.

Six units from Dublin Fire Brigade are fighting the blaze at the school on Mask Avenue. A turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit are also at the scene.

One local resident was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and locals have been warned to keep their windows closed.

The school is Scoil Chaitríona Cailíní which has just over 200 pupils. It was founded in 1960 and caters for girls from second to six class.

The alarm was raised at 6.10am .

We've made good progress at the fire, we now have 5 pumps, a turntable ladder, emergency tender and foam unit on scene. 1st 999 call at 0610 #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lecqvznL7a — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 16, 2019

There are traffic restrictions in the immediate vicinity.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Rachel Batten said there is still “substantial smoke” in the area with limited visibility.

Dublin fire brigade has closed off the area and traffic restrictions are in place, she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme.

She said the school authorities have attempted to contact all families to let them know that the school will not be open today.

“There seems to be a good bit of damage at the back of the school, but it’s impossible to say with the amount of smoke.”

The school and local representatives will work with other schools in the area if necessary to find alternative accommodation for pupils, she added.

