Dublin Fire Brigade battles large blaze in Rathcoole

Fire services are continuing to battle a large blaze at a recycling centre at the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire, which saw towering flames and black smoke fill the sky above the business park near the N7, is expected to continue to burn through the morning and into the afternoon.

Four fire engines, a water tanker and a foam tender were called to the scene near the Naas road shortly after midnight on Tuesday. A further two fire engines were later sent to the scene along with a turntable ladder and senior officers.

Photos posted on the Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter account depict a building engulfed in massive flames with plumes of black smoke covering the sky above.

We've 6 fire engines, water tanker, foam tender, turntable ladder & senior officer at the recycling centre fire off the Naas Rd near Newcastle. If you live nearby close windows as a precaution #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/HlzeZ911Zg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

We're asking everyone down wind of the #GreenogueFire to close windows as a precaution and again we're asking drivers not to be distracted by the smoke plume on the N7 or @M50Dublin #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/hZKna1UEnt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

It is understood that there were no injuries in the fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted at about 5am that operations were continuing at the recycling centre to extinguish the fire and that a large smoke plume was visible from the Naas Road. “If you’re heading to work shortly, please don’t get distracted,” wrote the post.

Local homeowners have also been advised to close their windows as a precaution. Drivers passing down wind of the fire have also been advised to close their windows when passing the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted shortly before 7.30am that teams had suppressed the fire on the periphery while six units continued to battle the blaze. Breathing apparatus is being used by those fighting the fire, it added.

AA Roadwatch has also warned commuters not to be distracted by the flames and smoke when passing the fire in the business park off the N7 at J4 Rathcoole and to “keep your eyes on the road”.

While smoke did affect visibility on nearby roads earlier this morning, a spokeswoman for AA Roadwatch said the high flames had pushed most of the smoke up and away from the road.