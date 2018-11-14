Dublin councillors to vote on extending ‘green man’ time

Dublin city councillors are to vote on Thursday on whether to extend the length of time by one second that the “green man” appears at pedestrian crossing traffic lights.

The motion, tabled by Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe, will come before the city council’s Transportation committee on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Cuffe’s motion argues that a longer crossing period would be better for more vulnerable pedestrian.

It reads: “That the ‘green man’ period at pedestrian signals throughout the city centre be increased by one second in order to better facilitate more vulnerable road users who would benefit from additional crossing time.”