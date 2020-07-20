Dublin construction site closes after workers test positive for coronavirus

A construction site in central Dublin has closed down temporarily on Monday after a number of building workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The building company, John Paul Construction, said that initially one employee had been found to have contracted the coronavirus but following testing it has been confirmed that others were also affected.

The site involved is understood to be a hotel and apartment complex at Townsend St in Dublin City centre.

In the statement, John Paul Construction said: “Following confirmation that a staff member on one of our construction sites in Dublin had tested positive for Covid-19, comprehensive testing has identified a number of additional positive cases.

“We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this matter and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required. We have temporarily closed the site as advised by the HSE.”

The company said the health, safety and wellbeing of it workers and the communities in which it operated was its top priority “and we wish those affected a speedy recovery”.