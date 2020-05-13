Dublin city bridge closed following discovery of suspected explosive device

Harold’s Cross bridge in south Dublin city has been closed off while gardaí and members of the Defence Forces deal with a suspected explosive device.

The bridge was closed earlier on Wednesday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Grand Canal.

Dublin Traffic: Harold’s Cross Bridge is currently closed in both directions to road and pedestrian traffic. Updates to follow. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 13, 2020

The bridge was closed in both directions following the removal of the device from the water and it is being assessed to determine whether or not it is viable by the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the object is thought to be a grenade and that the road will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians until further notice.

