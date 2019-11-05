Dublin boil water notice remains in place for 600,000 people

A boil water notice remains in place for 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area on Tuesday.

The notice was reimposed on Monday night, less than a fortnight after the last one was lifted.

Those in the affected areas, which includes Fingal, most of north Dublin, south Dublin, Kildare and Dunboyne, Co Meath, can only use boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

Irish Water and Fingal County Council have blamed the latest precaution on heavy rain and “turbidity” or cloudy water due to suspended particles, in the source water for the Leixlip plant, which exceeded acceptable levels.

“Plant operators reacted quickly before alarms were activated and shut down the old plant to stop this water entering the network. There were no issues at the new plant, where the level of turbidity was managed by the newer technology on site,” the utility said in a statement.

“It was essential to restart production at the old plant, which produces 20 per cent of drinking water for Dublin, otherwise significant restrictions and outages would be inevitable. As Irish Water cannot guarantee the quality of water from the old plant, a boil water notice is now in place.”

Niall Gleeson, managing director of Irish Water has described the company’s efforts to refurbish the old Leixlip water plant as being like “trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road”.

Leaks have to be repaired in a phased way, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, but in the case of the Leixlip plant, repairs have to be carried out while the plant is still operating.

Local authorities

Eamon Gallen, Irish Water’s general manager, said he did not know how long this boil notice will last for.

“We are working with Fingal and we will work in consultation with the HSE and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to get the boil notice lifted as quickly and as safely as possible. We have to agree criteria with them to lift the notice which we expect will be along the same time lines as last time,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“We are also working with the other local authorities to get as much water as possible from other sources.

“We produce 1.7 billion litres of water every day and that water is all fit to consume or we’ll tell you it’s not. So we will come out quickly and tell you. I know it’s cold comfort to people who have to boil water today.”

Mr Gallen explained that Irish Water is trying to accelerate the refurbishment of old Leixlip plant. “When you take the filters out of operation that impacts on supply, we also have a chlorine upgrade programme under way and as per the EPA report, we are considering UVA treatment, but we have to see if the filters need to be refurbished before any of that could be effective,” he added.

“There’s no doubt that the water network needs a lot of investment, but we have the strategic funding plan approved by government and we believe that is sufficient for us to do the water that’s tasked for us. It is a long-term programme of works. It will take decades to get the water network back up to standard.”

Irish Water is due before the Oireachtas housing committee on Tuesday.