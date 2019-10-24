Dublin boil water notice likely to be in place for number of days

A boil water notice remains in place for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area on Thursday.

The notice was put in place following a mechanical breakdown in the disinfectant processes at the Leixlip water treatment plant on Tuesday.

Irish Water said the boil notice is likely to be in place for a number of days and that the utility will be continually testing the supply and liaising with the Health Service Executive. Once the HSE is satisfied with the water quality, the notice will be lifted.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is due to audit the plant on Thursday afternoon. Problems were detected at around 11am on Tuesday. After hours of testing by the EPA and the HSE, a decision was eventually taken at 4.40pm to issue a boil water notice.

The Leixlip plant supplies water to homes, schools and businesses across most of north Dublin city and the Fingal administrative area of north county Dublin, parts of southwest Dublin and parts of counties Meath and Kildare.

“This morning, during a meeting with the HSE we reviewed the test results and the impact of the boil water notice. At the forefront of all discussions was the need to protect human health and that is why the boil water notice will stay in place for now,” Irish Water customer strategy manager Yvonne Harris said on Wednesday.

Leixlip Treatment plant

Irish Water said the initial problem that compromised the disinfectant process of water at the Leixlip Treatment plant on Tuesday has been repaired.

However, the utility said untreated water probably remained in some 20 per cent of the network.

The HSE said there was a danger that untreated water in the network may contain cysts of cryptosporidium and giardia. These may cause gastrointestinal infections with symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomach cramps. It advised people who develop such symptoms to consult their general practitioners for testing and treatment.

Irish Water warned there may be “residual” untreated water in the network for several days, as treated water flushes the system.

Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrhoeal disease caused by a microscopic parasite (Cryptosporidium). Once an animal or person is infected, the parasite lives in the intestine and passes in the stool.

Giardiasis is a form of gastroenteritis, characterised by diarrhoeal illness that is caused by a microscopic parasite, Giardia lamblia.

Irish Water said it was contacting all registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this boil-water notice to advise them.

It has asked anyone with queries to contact Irish Water on its helpline (1850 278 278) or to check its website (water.ie) for updates.