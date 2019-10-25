Dublin boil water notice has been lifted for 600,000 customers

A boil water notice has been lifted for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area with immediate effect.

“The boil water notice affecting the greater Dublin area, including parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Co Meath, has been lifted with immediate effect” Irish Water said on Friday afternoon.

This follows a meeting between the HSE, Irish Water and Fingal County Council regarding the supply from Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water said the results for two water samples were received today and were satisfactory.

Yvonne Harris, head of customer operations for Irish Water, said: “Irish Water acknowledge and understand the impact of this boil water notice on the 600,000 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”

Following disruption for a number of days, businesses were keen to see normal services resume for the bank holiday weekend.

A “boil water” warning notice was put in place earlier this week after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant first caused concerns about the quality of supply on Tuesday morning.

Subsequent water sample tests were found to be “satisfactory”, according to Irish Water, although the boil water status was retained as a precaution.

Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has been lifted with immediate effect. We are grateful to our partners in @Fingalcoco who worked with us to provide all necessary detail to the HSE & EPA to facilitate the lifting of this notice. pic.twitter.com/WlipJSCoQg — Irish Water (@IrishWater) October 25, 2019

Plant audit

The EPA conducted an audit of the plant on Thursday.

Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice could only use boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

Drinking the water in this area carried a risk of gastrointestinal infection, with symptoms including diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

“Everyone has different tolerances,” said Ms Harris. “We would be particularly concerned about vulnerable people, older people and if babies ingested bathwater.”

Anyone who feels they may have become ill from drinking the water is advised to see their doctor.

As well as domestic customers, the situation has had considerable consequences for businesses, particularly in the catering and hospitality sectors.

Advice issued this week included that boiled water should be kept in clean containers, should not be kept indefinitely, and that ice is also only made from boiled or bottled water.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprise (Isme) association said it was a case of “the sooner the better” for a return to normal water supply, as the issue imposed additional costs on certain businesses.

However, despite considerable inconvenience there has been no indications the boil water status has forced any business closures.

As the bank holiday weekend begins, Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurant Association of Ireland, said the boil water notice meant its members in the affected areas were being hit twice, having to both pay for additional bottled drinking water and commercial water rates at the same time.

“It’s an inconvenience to consumers and businesses, especially in our industry where we use a lot of water and it will have to be boiled and a lot of it bought in,” he said.

Restaurants were facing hundreds of euro in additional bills on bottle water, leading Mr Cummins to call for a refund of commercial water rates for the days affected by the boil water notice.

Aside from restaurants, he said coffee shops in particular would face difficulties given that their machines do not bring the water to boiling point. Consequently, water would have to be pre-boiled to make it safe for use.