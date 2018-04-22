Dublin-based Latvian woman found dead in India

The sister of a Latvian woman who had been missing in India since last month said on Sunday her remains had been found.

Liga Skromane (33), originally from Latvia, had been living in Ireland for about five years. She went missing on March 14th from Kovalam beach, in the southern state of Kerala while on a trip to an alternative health centre in south India.

Her body was found in undergrowth by a riverside in the area and identified by her sister and Irish partner, according to local reports.

It is understood local police suspect foul play was involved.

Ms Skromane had travelled to India in February with her sister Ilze, who lives in Co Cork. The pair had travelled to the health centre to help treat mental health issues Liga was experiencing, according to Liga’s partner Andrew Jordan who spoke to The Irish Times after her disappearance.

On the day she went missing, March 14th, Ms Skromane had taken a rickshaw to Kovalam beach, according to the last known sightings of her. She had only a small amount of money on her person.

Facebook post

In a Facebook post on Sunday Ilze Skromane said “two local boys” had found her sister’s body.

“On 19th of April I was praying and praying to God to grant me one birthday wish . . . please let me know where my sister is, please let us find her, this not knowing is so hard to bare [sic] . . . On my birthday 20th of April afternoon two local boys found my sister’s remains.

“It’s been a long journey for my sister, and she has been through a lot of suffering . . . may her soul rest in peace now in the hands of all loving God . . Our love for you My Dear Sister is eternal. We thank you all Dear Sisters and Brothers for all the love and support you have given us through this journey.”

Mr Jordan issued an appeal earlier this month, asking that the Indian community living in Ireland share photos of Ms Skormane on social media and with friends living in India.

Mr Jordan flew to India two days after his partner went missing and joined his sister-in-law in putting up missing person posters around the area where Ms Skormane was last seen. He also contacted local police, the media and the Irish consulate.

Mr Jordan briefly returned to Ireland to raise awareness of the case in the Irish media, and to push the issue with Indian diplomatic officials in Dublin.

Andrew and Liga met at a festival in Cork about five years ago, where Mr Jordan said he “fell in love with her straight away”.