Dublin Airport resumes flight operations after drone spotted
Services are now back up and running after an approximate 30 minute disruption
All flights in and out of Dublin airport were temporarily suspended. Photograph: Kate Geraghty/Irish Times
All flights in and out of Dublin Airport were temporarily suspended on Thursday after a drone was spotted in the airfield.
The last flight arrived at Dublin airport at 11.42am, while the last flight departed at at 11.30am.
More to follow...