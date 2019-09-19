Dublin Airport Authority to appeal planning conditions and airport charges

Dublin Airport Authority is to appeal planning restrictions on the number of night flights that can use its new runway. The facility is due to open in 2021.

The authority said it is also appealing a decision by the Commission for Aviation Regulation to reduce charges for airlines using the airport.

The authority said the decision would pitch charges at less than “ 50 percent of the levels of comparable airports worldwide” and warned of “yellow-pack” facilities at the airport.

Authority chief executive Dalton Phillips said both cases were being taken in the national interest, given the strategic importance of the airport to the Irish economy.

Speaking at the construction site of the new €320 million runway, Mr Dalton referred to opposition to night-time flights from local residents in the St Margaret’s area. He said the airport authority had to take “a balanced view” of their concerns and the airport’s contribution to the economic growth of the State.

Mr Phillips said the second airport runway, to be called the North Runway would address “ the bottleneck” which exists in Dublin as the airport is effectively “full” at key times of the day. He said there was plane taking off to or landing from Britain every nine minutes minutes, while a transatlantic flight took off or landed every 40 minutes, on average.

North Runway was granted planning permission in 2007, subject to 31 planning conditions. Following the appointment of Fingal County Council as noise regulator for the airport earlier this year, the airport said it will now appeal to the council to set aside two conditions. These were, firstly: Condition 3(d) which prohibits the use of North Runway for landings and take-offs between the hours of 11pm and 7am.

Secondly, condition five, which states that, on completion of construction of the new runway, the average number of night-time aircraft movements at the airport shall not exceed 65 per nigh between 11pm and 7am.

Mr Phillips said 65 flights would be about 50 percent of current night-time flights. While “night-time” is between 11pm and 7am, in fact there are very few flights after after midnight, and the majority of take-offs and landings in this period occur between 5am and 7am, Mr Phillips said.

Mr Phillips said flights at these hours were vital to the airport’s success and “if these conditions were applied, Dublin Airport would have fewer flights between 11pm and 7 am with two runways, than it currently has with one main runway”.

Mr Phillips also said the authority has lodged an appeal with the aviation regulator on a decision by the regulator to reduce airport charges paid by airlines, by 22 percent. He said the airport had hoped to invest €2billion to improve and expand facilities and if the regulator’s decision was allowed to stand, there would only be “yellow pack” services at the airport in future.

He also said the authority was offering to buy the homes of those affected at a 30 percent premium on prices that did not take into an account the negative impact of the runway.