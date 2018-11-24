Dublin Airport at standstill after issue with radar system

All flights to and from Dublin airport have been temporarily suspended on Saturday morning after an issue with the Irish Aviation Authority’s radar system.

Data from flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed arriving flights holding off landing, while flights due to take off were standing still on the runway.

According to several reports, flights from/to Dublin Airport (DUB) are currently affected by a radar issue; no departures at the moment, some arriving flights are holding https://t.co/aCnCkKodhL pic.twitter.com/VwxkrHlg3Q — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) November 24, 2018

Flight Radar data also showed a number of flights appeared to have diverted to Shannon Airport, though it is not clear if they have landed there or not.

Some passengers took to Twitter to say they had been sitting on the tarmac at Dublin Airport for over an hour.

More to follow...