Dry and sunny weather for first day of ploughing championships

Dry and sunny spells are forecast for the coming days, as thousands of people descend on the annual National Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow.

Temperatures are due to reach 19 degrees on Tuesday as early mist and fog clear to give a dry, bright and fairly sunny day. It will be cool and dry on Tuesday night, with mostly clear skies. Some patches of mist and fog will form in places before dawn with lowest temperatures of between four and eight degrees.

Met Éireann said high pressure will be centred near or over Ireland for a few days, bringing mostly dry weather and sunshine. However, conditions are due to become unsettled by the weekend.

More than 250,000 visitors, exhibitors and buyers are due to attend the National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh from Tuesday to Thursday. The event, now in its 88th year, is designed to showcase Irish food, farming and culture.

Wednesday

Wednesday is due to be another dry, bright and mostly sunny day, but the sunshine may turn hazy in places. It will be warm by early afternoon, with top temperatures of between 17 and 20 degrees.

Conditions will turn cool on Wednesday night, with a mix of clear spells and cloudy periods. Some patches of mist will form and thicken into fog in a few places. Lowest temperatures will be between five and eight degrees in light southeast breezes.

Thursday

Met Éireann said it will be warm and dry on Thursday with sunny spells but occasional cloudy periods also. Temperatures could rise to 20 or 21 degrees locally in a few locations. It will be mild, breezy and dry overnight with lowest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.

Friday

Friday will be breezy with fresh and gusty southeasterly winds. It will be another dry day with a mix of sunny spells and occasional cloudy periods. Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 21 degrees in central, western and northern areas, but a little cooler on east and south coasts. Conditions will be mild and breezy overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 13 degrees.

Saturday

It will be breezy again on Saturday, with some hazy sunshine but rather cloudy along the south and west coasts, with some rain or showers likely to develop. Temperatures could rise to 23 degrees locally in a few central and northern areas. Conditions will be fresher on exposed southern coasts due to fresh and gusty southeast winds.