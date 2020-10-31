Drugs worth almost €270,000 seized in Ballymun

Crack cocaine and Diazepam tablets worth €269,000 and more than €16,000 in cash have been seized following a search of a house in Ballymun on Friday.

Gardai said during the search €14,000 worth of crack cocaine, approximately €255,000 worth of Diazepam tablets, €16,400 in cash, and three mobile phones were seized.

The search took place in the Santry Cross area of Ballymun. A man in his late 30s and is being questioned at Ballymun Garda station.