Drugs that killed two in Co Offaly may have been purchased online

Two people have died from a suspected cocktail of drugs, possibly purchased online.

One woman died at a hostel facility in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Sunday and three others took ill quickly afterwards - a second woman died on Monday and two others have been left hospitalised.

Covid-19 is not thought to be related to the deaths.

It is understood that gardaí are investigating whether they bought illegal drugs online.

Another line of inquiry is whether the four consumed a mixture of substances, however that will only be clear when toxicology tests are completed.

All four were known to each other and had been staying at the Clonamore House Hostel in the town which had been turned into emergency accommodation in recent years.

A local source said one of the deceased women and the man in intensive care are from Co Laois and the other deceased was from Co Roscommon.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that officers were called to the premises on Sunday where a 44-year-old woman was in an unresponsive condition. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Tullamore Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Not Covid-related

On Monday morning, emergency services were called to the hostel to treat a woman aged in her late teens. She was also pronounced dead at the scene and removed to hospital.

While the second woman was receiving attention at the hostel, a 23-year-old man became unresponsive and was rushed to hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

Another man, aged 32, who had become concerned by the events attended hospital and his condition is described as non-life threatening, most likely due to having received timely medical attention.

A local source said that when news of the deaths arose many in the community immediately assumed it was an outbreak of Covid-19 cases but authorities moved to play this down ahead of post-mortem results.

“Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, a local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The deaths are not thought to be Covid-related and Gardaí are awaiting postmortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their enquiries. The local coroner has been notified.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE, which administers the support group, said as the indecent is part of an on-going garda investigation it could not comment on its role.

Tullamore based Fine Gael councillor Neil Feighery described local shock at the deaths, saying “my thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals affected. It is a tragic loss of life”.